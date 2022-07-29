Obituary: Smith, Mary Ann Holtz

Mary Ann Holtz Smith, 81, of Washington, WV, took the hand of the Lord Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in 1941 in Parkersburg. A daughter of the late William and Helen Holtz.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1959 and worked at the Union Trust Bank, Pubic Debt, WTAP, and Ralphs Market in the office. She has always been a Baptist by Faith and was currently a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church, where she was very involved in the Cornerstone Ministry and loved to sing.

Mary Ann is survived by a daughter, Mellissa “Missy” Kai Reynolds (Jim), of Washington, WV; two sons, Rory K. Smith (Angela) and Adam K. Smith (Melissa); nine grandchildren, Andrew (Katelyn) Reynolds, Jaclyn (Yivan) Wickramasinghe, Rebecca Reynolds, Tristen, Colten, Brooklyn, Gracelyn Smith, Zachary, and Noah Smith; two great-grandchildren, Silas and Reese Reynolds.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Larry K. Smith.

Mary Ann loved her family, friends, flowers, cooking, traveling, and her grandchildren. She was also busy in the community leading a Parkinson’s Support group meeting once a month in Belpre, OH. Those in attendance could compare medication protocols and have a meal. Most people in attendance were Doctors, Lawyers, and Physical Therapists, which Mary Ann would line up to speak, bringing updated news and hope to many Parkinson’s patients and caregivers.

Funeral services will be held at 7 PM Monday, August 1, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 PM Monday at the funeral home. Private Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Smith family.

