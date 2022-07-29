Parkersburg Homecoming’s Little Miss and Mr. Pageant is set for next month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The annual Little Miss and Mister Parkersburg Homecoming pageant is set for August 7th at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

The pageant is for boys and girls between 4-6 years old living in Wood County.

Pageant officials said that the winners get to participate throughout Homecoming festival’s two days. Some of the activities include riding in the parade, talking on stage and meeting the performers.

Gina Mace Moore is the Director of the Little Miss and Mr. Pageant.

Gina said they’re adding something new to this year’s events. This year there will be a ‘fan favorite’ portion. The pageant will have bags with each participants’ name. The bags will be placed for friends and family to vote. Gina said the name that has the most entries will win a separate prize.

If you are interested in participating, Gina said you can still apply . The application fee is $25 and you will need a 5x7 photo for the photogenic portion of the contest.

