Pet of the Week: Gizmo from the Pleasants County Human Society

WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week- Gizmo!
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Gizmo! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Gizmo is a Chihuahua and Terrier Mix! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Gizmo is 2-years old and he weighs 15 pounds. He is very friendly with kids, other dogs, and even cats!

If you are looking to adopt Gizmo or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

