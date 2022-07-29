Teachers find ways to beat high prices for back-to-school shopping

WTAP News @ 5 - Teachers find ways to beat high prices for back-to-school shopping
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the prices of school supplies going up because of inflation, teachers are finding creative ways to get the items they need for their students and classroom.

As some school districts such as wood county schools can provide a lot of the basic items, such as writing materials, technology and more, teachers are looking for more supplies to create a learning environment for their classroom and help their students.

Wood County Schools communications coordinator, Michael Erb says teachers are looking for items that create the best possible atmosphere for their students that is both class-appropriate and gets the children engaged.

“But a lot of times what teachers are wanting is they don’t want it to be a classroom. They want it to be a place where the kids are constantly learning, are excited to be there. So, they’ll want to supplement that with things like posters, with different instructional materials that they can display, and sometimes just activities. Sometimes it’s a matter of getting certain just for specific events or specific projects that you’re working on,” says Erb.

Erb says teachers are finding the help to beat these high costs through the help of veteran teachers with additional supplies and through “wishlists.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Scott Jones, 36
Fiancée of man killed in Raleigh County officer involved shooting says his actions were a result of unmanaged mental health issues
EV Hummer Still
First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg
Wood County Sheriff's Office investigating a death in Washington, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Wood County Sheriff’s Office releases new information in unattended death investigation
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming Festival is returning
The annual Parkersburg Homecoming is returning to downtown next month
Nathan Michael Heiss Obit
Obituary: Heiss, Nathan Michael

Latest News

This upcoming school year would have been the first year the Hope Scholarship program would be...
Empowering to families or harmful to public schools? The Hope Scholarship case
100 Women Who Care chooses Kelly’s Closet, gives initial $48 hundred donation
100 Women Who Care chooses Kelly’s Closet, gives initial $48 hundred donation
Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32
Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32
W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union helping teachers with “Stuff the Bus”
W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union helping teachers with “Stuff the Bus”