This Is Home: Alpaca Run Farm

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Alpaca Run Farm started when Earl Khorsrovi agreed to rescue 31 animals in need.

What Earl thought was a one-time animal rescue grew into more than he ever imagined.

Before he even had a fence in his yard, he had already rescued 28 Jacob sheep, 2 alpacas, and a rooster.

Those first rescues would change Earl’s life.

That began a mission that he took on by himself.

“Started out on the corner post, started building the barn, started building all of the fencing, started building all of the shelters and it’s growed since. And since then I started fostering more alpacas… and an emu.”

Even with nothing prepared Earl was optimistic.

“I thought wow, what an opportunity, what an experience that I could go through.”

He said never saw himself doing something like this before.

He’s had to teach himself everything he knows.

“Everything that I’ve taken in I’ve got from online. I’ve read, I’ve researched, I’ve watched videos. I’ve called farms and asked farms what I need to do and what I don’t need to do. And kept gaining experience and knowledge like that”

Earl fell in love with all of the animals and said the alpacas had a special impact on him.

After the two died, he decided to continue working with alpacas.

“I found homes for all of the sheep. And I found homes last year for 16 fostered alpacas.”

By finding homes for some of the animals, it allows him to open his farm up to more animals in need. Like Kevin and Birdie. They are two emus he’s rescued this month.

Now his farm is open for the community to enjoy.

Kids are free and adults are only 5 dollars.

Earl said that these prices are important for him and the community.

“Keeping the cost of everything down right now, I think is.. You know with everything else going up, it makes it hard for families to be able to find something to enjoy. I want families to enjoy themselves”

While this may not be how Earl imagined his life, he said he loves it.

“I love my animals. I love my family. I love the farm.

I get to see smiles on peoples’ faces everyday… priceless. That’s what I get out of it.”

The farm is open Monday - Saturday 8A.M. - 4P.M.

Earl said they plan to start movie nights on the weekends and hopes to open up a bed and breakfast in the future.

