West Virginia National Guard provides aid to Southeastern Kentucky

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky Governor Jim Justice called the state to provide aid.

Just 90 minutes after that call the West Virginia National Guard landed in Kentucky to provide aid.

After 25 hours of flight for search and rescue efforts the National Guard rescued over a dozen people and three animals.

Major Holli Nelson says when she got the call from Gov. Justice she knew they couldn’t pass up on the opportunity.

“We’re not going to turn down an opportunity to go help our neighbors. We have guardsman who live in south or southeastern Kentucky. This just doesn’t just affect the Kentucky National Guard. Kentucky was there for us when we needed assistance too,” Major Nelson said.

Nelson said that they will continue to help Kentucky until their efforts are no longer needed.

