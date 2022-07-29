Williamstown high school holds Ironman competition

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets football team hosted their end of the summer Ironman competition.

The Ironman competition has been an annual tradition since the year 2000.

“Yeah so we have our annual Ted Watson Ironman competition. It’s something coach Butchery started back when I was in elementary school in 2000, 2001. And we have kept it ever since,” said head coach Chris Beck. “So the guys compete in six different events: Sled push, sled pull, we do a tire flip, a fireman’s carry, bench, clean and press. We just add up all the scores, we have a champion at the end, we have a team champion at the end and it’s just a great thing for us. It’s been really beneficial.”

The Ironman competition puts these young athletes bodies and minds to the test, as all their hard work from this summer is on full display.

“We tell them all the time you’re only limited by what you think you can do. Don’t let anybody ever tell you what your limitations are. If you have a goal and you want to do something, put your mind to it and go. Just go for it man. And that’s what really takes courage. In today’s world especially. Having the courage to stand up and go for it. And that’s what this is,” said Beck. “Mentally if you’re good and you say you can get that next rep or you can say you can get that next exercise, you’re really only limited by your mind in a lot of ways. So for us it’s about challenging our guys mentally and trying to get them to push themself.”

This final day of summer work leads the Yellowjackets straight into the football camp for the next two weeks.

