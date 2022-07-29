W.Va. Central Federal Credit Union helping teachers with “Stuff the Bus”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union is looking to make back to school shopping easier on teachers.

The credit union is back with its “Stuff the Bus” event.

Teachers are getting the opportunity to receive money for back-to-school supplies through checks that the credit union will give out to them.

The credit union says that this event is something that the group always looks forward as far as giving back to teachers.

“One of our missions is to help the community. And teachers give so much to the community helping the next generation. We just try to help out how we can and this is a really great way to do so,” says marketing strategist, Annalisa Hall.

Teachers have until the July 29th deadline at 11:59 p.m. to sign-up for this event.

Any teachers from Wood, Wirt, Washington, Ritchie, Jackson, and Pleasants County can apply for this opportunity.

There are already over 750 teachers who have signed up for it, a significant increase from last year.

The checks will be presented on August 8 from 11 in the morning to 12:30 p.m.

