Christian life center hosts second annual community block party

Community block party
Community block party(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the second year in a row the Christian life center held their community block party.

It included free lunch, petting zoo, a dunk tank and a free backpack giveaway.

Minister of the center, Joe Hunt, says he feels events like these are important to let the public know they exist outside of Sunday church.

“This is just a very community driven church so whatever we can do to help in the community the church is just all in on it. They want to give to the community and show the love for the community. We don’t want to be a church that’s just open on Wednesday night and Sunday but we want to be a church that’s open in the community,” said Hunt.

Hunt says he hopes the church is able to continue to do events like these to help the community.

