Dustin Echard wins championship belt at Southside Rumble 8

By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Three years after his last boxing match, Dustin Echard has stepped back into the ring and came out with a championship.

Before this title fight, Dustin had only fought for one other championship in his pro career.

Dustin won his fight in minute 2:25 of the seventh round on a knockout to be crowned the International Light Heavyweight Champion of the World Boxing Foundation.

Wolfe Boxing Gym located in Parkersburg trained Dustin as he came back to his boxing career.

Following his championship win, Dustin has announced his retirement from boxing as he wishes to go out on top.

