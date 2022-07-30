Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’

CONCRETIA
CONCRETIA(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After three years of hard work Concretia was finally unveiled.

The start of Concretia was quite a surprise when one of the artists, Elin Jones, says it started as stepping stones.

“It started we were making stepping stones of concrete with pottery insets. And I said I really want to do something big, and I want to see what would happen if we had draped fabric,” Jones said.

Jones says she isn’t quite sure what it symbolizes Concretia just happened.

“It happened, she just happened. Art happens, some people map things out, I don’t. For the four of us it was a daily activity,” Jones said.

