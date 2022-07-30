Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson Co. Junior fair is closing its swine bar as a precaution.

They say they have had about 15-20 hogs with a reported fever over the past couple of days. They have been given aspirin and supportive therapy (oral fluids and cold towels). No antibiotics have been given to the hogs while at the fair. Aspirin can be given up to 24 hours prior to slaughter with no residue found in meat.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture came Friday to collect blood samples and nasal swabs to determine the causative agent. The head swine epidemiologist at Ohio State University and the Jackson County Health Department has been consulted to develop the following plan to keep all pigs, exhibitors, buyers and the public safe.

All hogs sold through the sale will go for slaughter only. Those that are purchased for resale will be quarantined at the market and sold there to go to slaughter only.

Buyers are not allowed to purchase and take the hog home. Only the grand and reserve champion hogs will enter the sale barn all others will still be sold, but will remain in their pen for the sale.

They have had no signs of illness and have been monitored for a normal temperature.

