Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution

Jackson County Junior Fair swine barn closed as precaution
Jackson County Junior Fair swine barn closed as precaution(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson Co. Junior fair is closing its swine bar as a precaution.

They say they have had about 15-20 hogs with a reported fever over the past couple of days. They have been given aspirin and supportive therapy (oral fluids and cold towels). No antibiotics have been given to the hogs while at the fair. Aspirin can be given up to 24 hours prior to slaughter with no residue found in meat.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture came Friday to collect blood samples and nasal swabs to determine the causative agent. The head swine epidemiologist at Ohio State University and the Jackson County Health Department has been consulted to develop the following plan to keep all pigs, exhibitors, buyers and the public safe.

All hogs sold through the sale will go for slaughter only. Those that are purchased for resale will be quarantined at the market and sold there to go to slaughter only.

Buyers are not allowed to purchase and take the hog home. Only the grand and reserve champion hogs will enter the sale barn all others will still be sold, but will remain in their pen for the sale.

They have had no signs of illness and have been monitored for a normal temperature.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: Fully involved fire at home on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre
Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32
Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
EV Hummer Still
First Hummer EV in West Virginia was delivered to Parkersburg
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues

Latest News

The heartbeat bill is the law of the land in Ohio.
Where Ohio abortion law stands one month after Roe vs Wade was overturned
West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)
W.Va. income tax proposal stalls in Senate
Six people have been arrested for trafficking narcotics into Wood County.
Parkersburg Narcotics Task force makes multiple arrests over gang-related drug trafficking
Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: Fully involved fire at home on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre