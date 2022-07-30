Parkersburg Narcotics Task force makes multiple arrests over gang-related drug trafficking

Six people have been arrested for trafficking narcotics into Wood County.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force has arrested six people for trafficking narcotics into Parkersburg.

The task force, which is comprised of multiple local law enforcement agencies and state police, conducted an in depth investigation over the past few months. It connected drug activity to a larger street gang in Akron, Ohio.

According to a press release, members of the gang had a “sophisticated network and plan to distribute narcotics in Wood County.”

Agents seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, and marijuana.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said, “This is one of the most important types of investigation for this area. This is the type of investigation that puts a strangle-hold on to the narcotics from being brought into Parkersburg from outlying areas so the poison being brought in - this is the kind of investigation that stops that.”

For the six arrested, bond amounts range from $150,000 to $300,000.

They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.

The Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force is made up of staff from the Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Vienna Police Department, Williamstown Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

