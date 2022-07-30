UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road

DUNHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Public Information Officer with the Ohio State Fire Marshal Andy Ellinger, one person died in a house fire Friday, July 29, on the 1600 block of Calder Ridge Road.

Firefighters received a call for a fully engulfed structure fire around 7:15 p.m.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating the possibility of arson. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead near the premises with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Further details have not been released as it remains an open investigation.

Original Story: July 29, 2022, at 8:25 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire in Dunham Township in Belpre on the 1600 block of Calder Ridge Road.

According to the Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department chief, the call came in around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the fire.

Officials did not release any other details at this time about if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

Also on scene were both Little Hocking and Belpre Volunteer Fire Departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

