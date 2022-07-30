UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road

WTAP News @ 10
By Samantha Cavalli and Phyllis Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Public Information Officer with the Ohio State Fire Marshal Andy Ellinger, one person died in a house fire Friday, July 29, on the 1600 block of Calder Ridge Road.

Firefighters received a call for a fully engulfed structure fire around 7:15 p.m.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating the possibility of arson. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead near the premises with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Further details have not been released as it remains an open investigation.

Original Story: July 29, 2022, at 8:25 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fully engulfed structure fire in Dunham Township in Belpre on the 1600 block of Calder Ridge Road.

According to the Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department chief, the call came in around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the fire.

Officials did not release any other details at this time about if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

Also on scene were both Little Hocking and Belpre Volunteer Fire Departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people have been arrested for trafficking narcotics into Wood County.
Parkersburg Narcotics Task force makes multiple arrests over gang-related drug trafficking
CONCRETIA
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
Jackson County Junior Fair swine barn closed as precaution
Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution
Harmar days festival
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year

Latest News

MOV Health Department
MOV Health Department opens doors to give kids vaccines
We Have Your Six holding fourth annual bike ride this Saturday
We Have Your Six holding fourth annual bike ride this Saturday
Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up
Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up
The Parkersburg Big Reds may not be able to participate in playoffs this year
“It’s like an early Christmas,” football is back in West Virginia
Relay for Life
Relay for Life event was held Saturday in Parkersburg