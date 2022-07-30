Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to leave their homes. (KFSN via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes.

In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest.

Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake.

Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: Fully involved fire at home on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre
Six people have been arrested for trafficking narcotics into Wood County.
Parkersburg Narcotics Task force makes multiple arrests over gang-related drug trafficking
Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32
Doug Lowe Construction dredges out sandbar for free for DAV Chapter 32
Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying this man, who says he...
Man who couldn’t remember his name reunited with family, police say
Jackson County Junior Fair swine barn closed as precaution
Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution