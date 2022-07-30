Wood County Relay for Life at Parkersburg City Park on July 30, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Relay for Life will be at Parkersburg City Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Here is the schedule of events:

Saturday, July 30, 2022

3:00pm Walking Track cleared of all vehicles please

4:45pm – 7:00pm Cancer Survivor Check-In Open - Pavilion

5:00pm – 6:00pm Cancer Survivor & one Guest Dinner - Pavilion

(must have R.S.V.P.’d by 7/17/2022 for dinner) - Pavilion

5:00pm – 10:00pm Areas Open – So much Happening! (Closed during Ceremonies)

Team Check-In (Get Team Supplies) – Information at Big Cabin Shelter

Road to Recovery Car Check-In & Voting begins – Information

Tickets for Cookie Trail—Information

Tickets for Inflatables – Inflatables in front of Cabin

Pampered Chef Quick Cooker Drawing Tickets – All Teams or Information

Luminaria – Luminaria Shelter #7 at the Pond.

Team Campsite/Booth Fundraisers Open – Around Pond.

White Bag Drawing Open – For Pete’s Sake Team Campsite.

“Messages to Heaven” Board – At Triangle with Flag & Flowers.

Team Lap Counting – Lap Counting Canopy near Luminaria Shelter.

Cooling Station – Beside Lap Counting Canopy near Luminaria Shelter.

Inflatables from 5pm-9pm—In front of Cabin

Cake Walk throughout evening till gone - People’s Church Team

Phone Charging Station—Information

Continuous announcements on FB Page: Relay For Life Wood County, Parkersburg

5:15pm – 5:50pm A Scene from Cinderella by the Actors Guild -Stage

6:00pm – 6:20 pm Opening Ceremonies – Stage

Introductions & Welcome by Emcee’s & Event Lead Volunteer

Lori Ullmann, Andrew Parsons, John Chalfant, & Jessica Ross

Flag Presentation –

National Anthem – Steve Sams

Invocation – Robert Carr

Welcome – Mayor Tom Joyce

Opening remarks by Event Lead Volunteer: Jessica Ross

American Cancer Society Mission Statement recited: Jessica Ross, Volunteer

Grand Marshal Introduced by Jessica Ross, Event Lead Vol. – Michelle Clegg

Guest Speaker—WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center

Reinnie Leavitt, Director of Cancer Center

Corporate Sponsors Introduced – Lori, Andrew, & John, Emcees

Relay Teams Announced – Emcees

6:20 – 6:50pm Cancer Survivor Parade – Stage to around the Pond

Cancer Survivors 1st Lap

Cancer Survivors with Family and Caregivers 2nd Lap

Team Parade: All team members from each team.

6:30pm – 8:30pm Car Show by Tweedle – Washington Street Entrance around Pond.

Announcements

7:00pm- 7:15pm Road to Recovery Grand Prix Race – In Front of Stage

All leisurely walking begins around the City Park Pond

Themed Lap: Noise Makers

7:15pm – 8:00pm Band performance by The Edge -Stage

8:00pm – 8:15pm Announcements

Themed Lap: Bird Calls

8:15pm – 9:00pm Band performance by Mary Eddy and Friends - Stage

9:00pm – 9:30pm Memory Walk around the Pond & Pre-Light Luminaria.

Solum music playing for one lap around.

9:10pm – 9:40pm Band performance by PT Dabbs and JP Chandler

9:30pm – 9:50pm Last Call to Purchase Luminaria – Luminaria Shelter

9:40pm – 9:45pm Announcements

White Bag Drawing – Winners Announced, pick up item at Information

Team Drawings – Winners announced.

9:45pm –10:00 pm Band performance by Smith Family - Stage

10:00pm –10:30pm Luminaria Ceremony featuring Smith Family Singers– Stage & Pond

(All Walking, Entertainment, & Activities Stop, gather around Pond)

10:30 – 10:45 Closing Ceremony – Stage

All Drawings

General Announcements

Thank You: Corporate Sponsors and Relay Teams

Awards: Most Laps Walked, Most Laps Ran, Most Spirited Team, Best Decorated Campsite,

Best Use of theme Campsite, Road to Recovery Race Winners, Road to Recovery Most

Creative Car Design, Road to Recovery People’s Choice, Road to Recovery Best use of theme car.

Preliminary Fundraising Total

Today We Walk Poem

Closing Remarks – Lori Ullmann, Jessica Ross, & Carmen Hathaway Benediction by Tim Craft

Team Campsites may tear down.

Thank You, safe travels

