Wood County Relay for Life at Parkersburg City Park on July 30, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Relay for Life will be at Parkersburg City Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Here is the schedule of events:
Saturday, July 30, 2022
3:00pm Walking Track cleared of all vehicles please
4:45pm – 7:00pm Cancer Survivor Check-In Open - Pavilion
5:00pm – 6:00pm Cancer Survivor & one Guest Dinner - Pavilion
(must have R.S.V.P.’d by 7/17/2022 for dinner) - Pavilion
5:00pm – 10:00pm Areas Open – So much Happening! (Closed during Ceremonies)
Team Check-In (Get Team Supplies) – Information at Big Cabin Shelter
Road to Recovery Car Check-In & Voting begins – Information
Tickets for Cookie Trail—Information
Tickets for Inflatables – Inflatables in front of Cabin
Pampered Chef Quick Cooker Drawing Tickets – All Teams or Information
Luminaria – Luminaria Shelter #7 at the Pond.
Team Campsite/Booth Fundraisers Open – Around Pond.
White Bag Drawing Open – For Pete’s Sake Team Campsite.
“Messages to Heaven” Board – At Triangle with Flag & Flowers.
Team Lap Counting – Lap Counting Canopy near Luminaria Shelter.
Cooling Station – Beside Lap Counting Canopy near Luminaria Shelter.
Inflatables from 5pm-9pm—In front of Cabin
Cake Walk throughout evening till gone - People’s Church Team
Phone Charging Station—Information
Continuous announcements on FB Page: Relay For Life Wood County, Parkersburg
5:15pm – 5:50pm A Scene from Cinderella by the Actors Guild -Stage
6:00pm – 6:20 pm Opening Ceremonies – Stage
Introductions & Welcome by Emcee’s & Event Lead Volunteer
Lori Ullmann, Andrew Parsons, John Chalfant, & Jessica Ross
Flag Presentation –
National Anthem – Steve Sams
Invocation – Robert Carr
Welcome – Mayor Tom Joyce
Opening remarks by Event Lead Volunteer: Jessica Ross
American Cancer Society Mission Statement recited: Jessica Ross, Volunteer
Grand Marshal Introduced by Jessica Ross, Event Lead Vol. – Michelle Clegg
Guest Speaker—WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center
Reinnie Leavitt, Director of Cancer Center
Corporate Sponsors Introduced – Lori, Andrew, & John, Emcees
Relay Teams Announced – Emcees
6:20 – 6:50pm Cancer Survivor Parade – Stage to around the Pond
Cancer Survivors 1st Lap
Cancer Survivors with Family and Caregivers 2nd Lap
Team Parade: All team members from each team.
6:30pm – 8:30pm Car Show by Tweedle – Washington Street Entrance around Pond.
Announcements
7:00pm- 7:15pm Road to Recovery Grand Prix Race – In Front of Stage
All leisurely walking begins around the City Park Pond
Themed Lap: Noise Makers
7:15pm – 8:00pm Band performance by The Edge -Stage
8:00pm – 8:15pm Announcements
Themed Lap: Bird Calls
8:15pm – 9:00pm Band performance by Mary Eddy and Friends - Stage
9:00pm – 9:30pm Memory Walk around the Pond & Pre-Light Luminaria.
Solum music playing for one lap around.
9:10pm – 9:40pm Band performance by PT Dabbs and JP Chandler
9:30pm – 9:50pm Last Call to Purchase Luminaria – Luminaria Shelter
9:40pm – 9:45pm Announcements
White Bag Drawing – Winners Announced, pick up item at Information
Team Drawings – Winners announced.
9:45pm –10:00 pm Band performance by Smith Family - Stage
10:00pm –10:30pm Luminaria Ceremony featuring Smith Family Singers– Stage & Pond
(All Walking, Entertainment, & Activities Stop, gather around Pond)
10:30 – 10:45 Closing Ceremony – Stage
All Drawings
General Announcements
Thank You: Corporate Sponsors and Relay Teams
Awards: Most Laps Walked, Most Laps Ran, Most Spirited Team, Best Decorated Campsite,
Best Use of theme Campsite, Road to Recovery Race Winners, Road to Recovery Most
Creative Car Design, Road to Recovery People’s Choice, Road to Recovery Best use of theme car.
Preliminary Fundraising Total
Today We Walk Poem
Closing Remarks – Lori Ullmann, Jessica Ross, & Carmen Hathaway Benediction by Tim Craft
Team Campsites may tear down.
Thank You, safe travels
