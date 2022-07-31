America Red Cross searching for local volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the disaster in Kentucky many local volunteers were deployed to provide aid.

After this recent deployment of volunteers the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley is searching for volunteers.

Volunteer workers can include front line work but also can include behind the scenes work for contribution as well.

Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring, says they are searching for volunteers with a big heart.

“We just need people that are willing to help others in our community. Recover from disasters such as the one we’re lookin at in Kentucky or even the everyday house fire that is just as devastating to a family as it is the thousands that are being effected by flooding in Kentucky,” Kesselring said.

If you are looking to become a volunteer Kesselring says you can be up to speed with other established volunteers within one week.

For those who are interested in volunteering you can visit the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.