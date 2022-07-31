America Red Cross searching for local volunteers

American Red Cross
American Red Cross(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the disaster in Kentucky many local volunteers were deployed to provide aid.

After this recent deployment of volunteers the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley is searching for volunteers.

Volunteer workers can include front line work but also can include behind the scenes work for contribution as well.

Executive Director, Sharon Kesselring, says they are searching for volunteers with a big heart.

“We just need people that are willing to help others in our community. Recover from disasters such as the one we’re lookin at in Kentucky or even the everyday house fire that is just as devastating to a family as it is the thousands that are being effected by flooding in Kentucky,” Kesselring said.

If you are looking to become a volunteer Kesselring says you can be up to speed with other established volunteers within one week.

For those who are interested in volunteering you can visit the American Red Cross website.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: Fully involved fire at home on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre
Six people have been arrested for trafficking narcotics into Wood County.
Parkersburg Narcotics Task force makes multiple arrests over gang-related drug trafficking
Jackson County Junior Fair swine barn closed as precaution
Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution
CONCRETIA
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
The heartbeat bill is the law of the land in Ohio.
Where Ohio abortion law stands one month after Roe vs Wade was overturned

Latest News

Harmar days festival
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year
Barlow Troop 217
Barlow Troop 217 celebrated 75th anniversary
Relay for Life
Relay for Life held an event in Parkersburg Saturday
CONCRETIA
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’