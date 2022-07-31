Barlow Troop 217 celebrated 75th anniversary

Barlow Troop 217
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) -

Barlow Troop 217 celebrated their 75th anniversary Saturday evening.

The troop was started at the end of March in 1947 and has since had 11 scoutmasters and almost 70 scouts reach their Eagle Rank.

Scoutmaster Justin Logue talked about how the troop has been able to last for 75 years and counting.

Logue said, “We’ve lasted 75 years for a couple of reasons. Main reason being, we’ve had dedicated people within the community that have stepped up and taken over the rolls scoutmaster and assistant scoutmaster. Also parents that have seen the benefits of the scouting program and continuously enrolled their boys in the scouting program.”

Logue went on to mention that they are always excited for new members to continue the legacy.

For more information on becoming a scout visit:

Be a Scout

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: Fully involved fire at home on Calder Ridge Road in Belpre
Six people have been arrested for trafficking narcotics into Wood County.
Parkersburg Narcotics Task force makes multiple arrests over gang-related drug trafficking
Jackson County Junior Fair swine barn closed as precaution
Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution
Barlow Scouts Troop 217
Barlow Scouts celebrate 75th anniversary
The heartbeat bill is the law of the land in Ohio.
Where Ohio abortion law stands one month after Roe vs Wade was overturned

Latest News

Relay for Life
Relay for Life held an event in Parkersburg Saturday
CONCRETIA
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
Community block party
Christian life center hosts second annual community block party
The heartbeat bill is the law of the land in Ohio.
Where Ohio abortion law stands one month after Roe vs Wade was overturned