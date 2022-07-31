Barlow Troop 217 celebrated 75th anniversary

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) -

Barlow Troop 217 celebrated their 75th anniversary Saturday evening.

The troop was started at the end of March in 1947 and has since had 11 scoutmasters and almost 70 scouts reach their Eagle Rank.

Scoutmaster Justin Logue talked about how the troop has been able to last for 75 years and counting.

Logue said, “We’ve lasted 75 years for a couple of reasons. Main reason being, we’ve had dedicated people within the community that have stepped up and taken over the rolls scoutmaster and assistant scoutmaster. Also parents that have seen the benefits of the scouting program and continuously enrolled their boys in the scouting program.”

Logue went on to mention that they are always excited for new members to continue the legacy.

