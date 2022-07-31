Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Harmar Days Festival has come to an end.

Many people attended the weekend event for different reasons. Some for food, live entertainment, the kids zone and many other reasons.

One of the main reasons for Country Kettle Corn vendor, Eric Pistole, was the support of the bridge.

“We’re here for Harmar days and to support the Harmar bridge company to help try to get the Harmar bridge open again,” Pistole said.

This support comes for the generations of memories the Pistole family has.

“My wife and our daughter got to walk across I think the last day that it was open. So, it has a big special meaning to her, she has a lot of memories on it,” Pistole said.

Most people on Marietta have a story of the Harmar bridge and that is why the support to bring it back is so strong throughout the community.

