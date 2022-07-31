Relay for Life held an event in Parkersburg Saturday

Relay for Life
Relay for Life(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Relay for Life took place Saturday evening.

Cancer survivors and supporters turned out at Parkersburg City Park to raise money for cancer research.

The event started with an opening ceremony at 6 o’clock and was followed by the cancer survivor parade around the pond.

Throughout the evening they had themed laps to motivate the participants as well as different raffles, a car show, and more.

