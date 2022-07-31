Relay for Life held an event in Parkersburg Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Relay for Life took place Saturday evening.

Cancer survivors and supporters turned out at Parkersburg City Park to raise money for cancer research.

The event started with an opening ceremony at 6 o’clock and was followed by the cancer survivor parade around the pond.

Throughout the evening they had themed laps to motivate the participants as well as different raffles, a car show, and more.

