3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

By Brittney Hazelton, Daffney Dawson, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas.

Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night, KSLA reports.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters. The agencies received reports around 2 a.m. Saturday of three young children located in a private pond near Highway 77.

“We located items of clothing around a pond and in a pond. So, we centered the search around that small body of water, and with the use of divers, we were able to recover three victims at approximately 2 a.m. this morning,” Texas Game Warden Shawn Hervey said.

All three juvenile victims’ bodies were recovered from the pond, which is on a neighboring property to their home. The bodies have been sent for autopsies.

Authorities have not confirmed if all three girls are related.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

“This is not an everyday occurrence, but it does happen,” Hervey said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

