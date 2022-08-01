“It’s like an early Christmas,” football is back in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - August 1 is a significant date for a lot of people throughout the state of West Virginia.

Today training camp starts for high school teams throughout the state of West Virginia.

Head coach of the Parkersburg Big Reds, Matt Kimes, says this date is similar to Christmas.

“As football coaches August 1st is always like early Christmas. You’re so excited, you’re working towards this date all year long. Then when it’s finally here it’s like are you ready? So I think we’re ready we’re excited to get to work and there is something special about that August 1st date when it clicks on the calendar and it’s football season,” Kimes said.

West Virginia schools will take the field for their first regular season games beginning August 26.

