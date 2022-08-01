MOV Health Department opens doors to give kids vaccines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid Ohio Valley Health Department has opened their doors to the public for kids vaccines.

These kids vaccines are DTaP/DTP, polio, measles, mumps, Rubella, Varicella, Hepatitis B and COVID vaccines.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled from now through August.

There will be a fee of $19.85 for one shot and $36 for two or more shots. For those who are not able to afford the kids vaccine a state wide program will be able to help with that.

“We do have the vaccine for children program so that’s what allows us to not turn anyone away. That’s a state program that comes down through to make sure that everyone has the vaccines that they need no matter what their situation,” registered nurse, Devena Moore said.

Moore suggests scheduling you appointments as soon as possible to avoid longer waits for vaccines.

