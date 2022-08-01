Obituary: Dawson, Sr., Lawrence “Jeffy” Franklin

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
Lawrence “Jeffy” Franklin Dawson, Sr., 93, of Marietta, passed away at 8:27 am, Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home.  He was born July 27, 1929, in Washington County, OH, to Lawrence K. Dawson and Cora Cox Dawson.

Jeffy retired from Kardex.  He was a U. S. Army Veteran and a member of Sandhill United Methodist Church.

He married Betty Jackson, who preceded him in death on August 30, 2004.  He is survived by his son Lawrence “Larry” Dawson, Jr. of Marietta; 6 grandchildren: Kathy Dawson (Sean Merrill), Jason Dawson, Nathan Sturm, Heidi Fickiesen (Patrick), Krixten Bules (Roe), Demetria Mims, 16 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren;  brothers and sisters:  Agnes Pickens, Alice Miller (Jim), Betty Jean Bell (Hoppy), Anna May Galloway, Ancil Dawson and George Dawson.

Preceding him in death are his parents, stepmother Hazel Dawson, wife Betty, daughters, Sherry Dawson and Susan Miller; 3 grandchildren:  William Dawson, Ashley Bules, and Carlton Sparks; two sisters, Dorothy Irene Chipps and Lula F. Lamp; 6 brothers, Charles W. Dawson, Robert D. Dawson, Thurmand E. Dawson, Floyd E. Hendershot Dawson, Delbert E. Dawson, Carl Richard  “Ricky” Dawson.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

