Obituary: Miller, Kathy S. Eschbacher

Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

She was born on October 11, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Dana L. and Betty L. Page Eschbacher.

Kathy was a very loving and giving person. She enjoyed shopping and going to yard sales for items to give to family, friends, and especially to the children in her life. Kathy had served as a Foster Grandmother with Fairplains Elementary for over ten years and was still close with some of her former students. She was a member of New England Baptist Church.

Kathy is survived by her husband of fifty-two years, Ed Miller, children Eddie Miller (Nancy), Amy Miller, grandchildren Mariah Miller, Haylee Wigal, Emalee Wigal, great-grandchildren Coleben McMahan, Maleah Jarvis, earthly daughter Lela Richter (Robert), sister Nancy Stanley, brother Butch Eschbacher and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Linda Farris and mother-in-law Edith Miller.

Funeral services will be 6:30 pm Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating.

Visitation will be from 4 - 6:30 prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

