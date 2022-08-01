Obituary: Shaffer, Halcie Leah

Halcie Leah Shaffer, 103, of Chloe, WV, was called home on July 27, 2022, under compassionate care of Elizabeth Care Center in Elizabeth, WV, while surrounded by family.

She was born on September 22, 1918, in Calhoun County, a daughter of the late Milton and Sadie Jarvis Metheney.

Halcie married, at the age of 18, Homer Shaffer in 1936 and spent most of her life in Calhoun County, Stinson area, with the exception of ten years in Ohio working.

She had five boys (Russell, Roy, Lowell (Tom), Melvin, and Johnnie (Mitchell) to raise while Homer was away working. Halcie was a strong lady of faith and believed in keeping close with her family, friends, and neighbors. Everyone in the community loved her and will miss seeing her on her porch waving to them as they drove by.

Halcie is survived by her granddaughters Beverly Wehr, Debbie Keen, Diane Hall, and Teresa Sullivan, and grandsons, Russel Shaffer, Mark Shaffer, Mike Shaffer, and Randy Shaffer. Halcie had 15 great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind Jeff and Dawn Kelly, Paula and Steve Boggs’s family, and Jerry and Betty Jones’s family, who helped take exceptional care of Halcie.

She is preceded in death by her husband Homer Shaffer; her parents Milton and Sadie (Jarvis) Metheney; her brothers Oral, Dewey, Donnie, Troy, Ronald Lee; her sisters Elsie Shaffer, Nelsie Raustad; grandsons Ricky and Johnnie Shaffer.

Services will be conducted at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Services will be officiated by Evangelist Steve Boggs. Public visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment in Metheney Cemetery.

The Halcie Shaffer family wants to extend a very heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Elizabeth Care Center for all the extra special care they gave grandma. I (Beverly) felt like they became part of our family and I know they all loved grandma as their own.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

