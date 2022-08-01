Obituary: Vaughn, Joel Thomas

Joel Thomas Vaughn, 63, of Cutler, died July 29, 2022, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, OH.

Joel was born November 7, 1958, in Plant City, FL, and was the son of Virginia Simpson Wade and the late Tom Talmadge Vaughn.

Joel was a U.S. Army Veteran.  He had worked as a truck driver for Griffin Industries. He was Baptist by faith. Joel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming.  He loved raising chickens and ducks and shared the eggs with neighbors and friends.

In addition to his mother, Joel is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Debra Vaughn; son Jared Vaughn (Samantha) of Lancaster, OH; grandchildren River, Canyon, and Aspen Vaughn; brothers Michael Vaughn (Christy) and Greg Vaughn, both of Griffin GA; sisters Virginia “Lucy” Vaughn and Rhonda Vaughn and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son Jeremy Thomas Vaughn.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Rock Wilson officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, 11:00 am-12:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

