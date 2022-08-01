Obituary: Wagner, Kathleen

Kathleen Wagner, 77, of Barlow, passed away July 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 8, 1945, in Lorraine, OH, to Freeman Harold and Mary (McFadden) Treadway.

On June 12, 1964, she married Richard G. Wagner, who passed away on December 26, 2020.

Surviving are her children Suzanne (Edward) Bagley and Mary (Bill Sturm) Miller. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, a sister Marilyn Winland, a sister-in-law Mary Brown and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by daughter and son-in-law Karen and Andy Simon, daughter Joyce Burd, brothers Harold and David Treadway, sister Patricia Brown and a granddaughter Jessica Marie Bushman.

The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

