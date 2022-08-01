Seventh annual Howlin’ Blues benefit concert moves to the Lafayette Hotel

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Annual Howlin’ Blues Party Benefit Concert is coming back for its seventh year.

The benefit concert supports the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, which is the oldest animal shelter in Ohio.

Event coordinators say it will be an evening of blues and fun.

People attending will hear from the three-time winner of the Columbus Blues Contest, Deuce n’ a Quarter.

Michael Moon is the event’s organizer and has been with the event since the beginning.

He said it’s great music and a great cause.

“You do it for the dogs and cats and if we can make a little music and make a little money for the shelter and have a big fun time doing it, that’s why we’re here.”

The benefit concert will be at the Ballroom in the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta on Friday August 12th at 7:30 P.M.

They suggest a $10.00 donation, or a large bag of Purina dog or cat food for admissions.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page facebook.com/Howl2022.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.