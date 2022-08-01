UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 8/1/2022 7:27 P.M.
Two trailer homes are a total loss after they caught on fire on School Street in Wood County.
According to East Wood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Utt, the call came in around 5:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The Waverly and Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene along with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and St. Joe’s Ambulance service.
A trailer home on School Road in Wood County is a total loss. The call came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
