UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 8/1/2022 7:27 P.M.

Two trailer homes are a total loss after they caught on fire on School Street in Wood County.

According to East Wood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Utt, the call came in around 5:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The Waverly and Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene along with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and St. Joe’s Ambulance service.

