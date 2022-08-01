We Have Your Six holding fourth annual bike ride this Saturday

We Have Your Six holding fourth annual bike ride this Saturday
We Have Your Six holding fourth annual bike ride this Saturday(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The non-profit “We Have Your Six” will be holding its fourth annual veterans bike ride.

This memorial ride will have a new spin on it as the organization’s founder, Gloria Husk says that this year’s ride will be a “dice run.”

Meaning all motorists can join whether they ride a bike or a car.

This ride is dedicated to remembering those who have been lost over the last few years who served and being here for those who need help right now.

“The awareness is definitely one of the biggest aspects of our ride. Just bringing awareness to in the area, but also honoring those that have fallen just within the year after we’ve had our last ride,” says Husk.

Husk says the ride will look to honor those in the “We Have Your Six” organization who have passed away over the years.

These will include Larry Smith, Tom Lamp and staff sergeant James Yonley.

The ride will be taking place this Saturday, for more information on this event you can call 304-966-2040.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Six people have been arrested for trafficking narcotics into Wood County.
Parkersburg Narcotics Task force makes multiple arrests over gang-related drug trafficking
CONCRETIA
Four local artists unveil a concrete statue they call ‘Concretia’
Jackson County Junior Fair swine barn closed as precaution
Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution
Harmar days festival
Harmar Days Festival comes to an end for the year

Latest News

MOV Health Department
MOV Health Department opens doors to give kids vaccines
Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up
Wood Co. Technical Center looking to bring enrollment back up
The Parkersburg Big Reds may not be able to participate in playoffs this year
“It’s like an early Christmas,” football is back in West Virginia
Relay for Life
Relay for Life event was held Saturday in Parkersburg