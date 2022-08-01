We Have Your Six holding fourth annual bike ride this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The non-profit “We Have Your Six” will be holding its fourth annual veterans bike ride.

This memorial ride will have a new spin on it as the organization’s founder, Gloria Husk says that this year’s ride will be a “dice run.”

Meaning all motorists can join whether they ride a bike or a car.

This ride is dedicated to remembering those who have been lost over the last few years who served and being here for those who need help right now.

“The awareness is definitely one of the biggest aspects of our ride. Just bringing awareness to in the area, but also honoring those that have fallen just within the year after we’ve had our last ride,” says Husk.

Husk says the ride will look to honor those in the “We Have Your Six” organization who have passed away over the years.

These will include Larry Smith, Tom Lamp and staff sergeant James Yonley.

The ride will be taking place this Saturday, for more information on this event you can call 304-966-2040.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.