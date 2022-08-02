Camden Clark Foundation tees off with 35th annual charity golf classic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Camden Clark Foundation’s 35th annual charity golf classic was held at the Parkersburg country club Monday.

The events included an 18-hole golf scramble and a helicopter golf-ball drop.

According to event organizers, there were 36 teams in the golf scramble and over 500 golf-balls in the closest-to-the-flag ball-drop.

The goal of the ball-drop is to be the closest to the flag.

Three winners were chosen, with the closest winning a cash prize of $1,500.

Kim Couch, executive director of Camden Clark foundation said that all of the proceeds from the event will go towards Pediatric resuscitation kits for all eight of their ambulances.

“It’s important to support them. And I can’t think of a better way to support our community than to make sure our ambulance can take care of every single person every time.”

Couch said that their goal is to figure out what the barriers to care are and then eliminate them through fundraising events like the golf classic.

