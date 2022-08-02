Drive to be held to help Kentucky flooding victims at Sunset Funeral Home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunset Funeral Home and veteran groups are looking to help people affected by the flooding in Kentucky.

Officials with Sunset Funeral Home, DAV Chapter 32 and Housecalls Hospice are coming together to hold a three-day drive.

This drive is dedicated to gathering supplies for victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

“It’s just something that we need to do as fellow veterans, and fellow human beings in order to help those people,” says veteran, Jerry Smith. “They would return the favor to us.

The drive will be taking place from nine in the morning to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday at Sunset Funeral Home.

The group will be heading to bring supplies in Neon, Kentucky on Saturday.

“I’ve helped clean up from floods and I know what it’s like. The things that’s needed and I know how devastating it can be. I’ve had my parents in a flood. So, I know what it’s like,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman.

The group says that the drive will strictly be for cleaning and hygiene supplies and that many of the people are in need of diapers and formula.

If you need any information on what the group needs, you can call (304) 863-6011.

