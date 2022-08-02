‘E.T.’ pedals it way to IMAX theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary

The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.
The beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.(Universal Studios)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Something extraterrestrial is making its way back to the silver screen after arriving on planet Earth 40 years ago.

For the first time, Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extraterrestrial” will be shown in select IMAX AMC Theatres across the country in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary.

Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Robert MacNaughton star in the unforgettable story of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy who helps him find his way home.

According to AMC, the beloved classic has been digitally remastered for optimal picture and sound.

You can relive the adventure or experience it for the first time on Aug. 12, in select theatres. Find an IMAX in your area and order your tickets now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Kathy S. Eschbacher
Joel Thomas Vaughn Obit
Obituary: Vaughn, Joel Thomas
Kathleen Wagner Obit
Obituary: Wagner, Kathleen

Latest News

Jazmin Cazares, a sister of a Uvalde shooting victim, speaks during a Hondo City Council...
City council in Texas revokes agreement to hold NRA fundraiser
Family members of Uvalde shooting victims spoke during the council meeting in Hondo, just 40...
Uvalde families protest NRA fundraiser
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas first state to vote on abortion since Roe’s demise
Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father Guy Reffitt in for his role in the Capitol riot, said...
Son of man sentenced to 7 years in prison for Jan. 6 actions speaks of consequences