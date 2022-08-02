Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets

By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The beginning of the month of August marks the start of high school football camps.

The Fort Frye Cadets are coming off a deep playoff run that saw them reach the regional final game.

“We cannot get complacent, we have to realize that we had much higher goals last year and we have to fulfill them this year,” said Fort Frye senior, Caleb Riggs.

Fort Frye is looking to continue their success on the gridiron despite losing a few big name senior playmakers.

“You know there are some guys coming back that we know are going to be players for us. It’s filling in for those positions. We had some really good seniors that we’re going to miss. You know who’s going to step up and play in those spots and fill in those roles,” said head coach, Eric Huck.

The Cadets have been looking forward to getting the pads on and working on their game.

“The next two weeks of practice, just sharpening our skills. We still have a lot to work on still,” said Fort Frye senior, Stone Dixon. “One of the things one of our seniors told us last year was to make sure you always give it your all in practice and do your best because it’s short.”

