Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child at Holz Elementary School.(Charleston Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A former special education teacher will spend 10 years in jail for harming students in her care while employed by Kanawha County Schools.

In May, Nancy Boggs pleaded guilty to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students.

Tuesday, Boggs was sentenced to 12 months on each count. The sentences will run consecutively, officials say.

During court proceeding throughout the case, Boggs admitted to hitting one female student with a cabinet door, pulling her hair, and pulling a chair out from under her.

Boggs also admitted to slamming another child’s head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.

The charges stem from an incident in September of 2021 at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, West Virginia.

Boggs was taken to Jail Tuesday morning.

Nancy Boggs appears in court Tuesday and pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery.(WSAZ)

