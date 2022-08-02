Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for 1,000 Ohio schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, during the Ohio School Safety Summit, Governor Mike DeWine announced that 1,183 K-12 schools in Ohio would be receiving state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff.

According to a news release, these schools will receive nearly $47 million in grant funding as part of his Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Grants equal the amount requested by each school up to $50,000.

Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting.

“With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, we want students, staff, and parents to know that we care about school safety, and we’re working every day to make sure that rural, urban, and suburban schools alike have the safety and security resources they need,” Governor DeWine said. “Helping schools pay for important security improvements is just one component of our comprehensive school safety approach that also supports the mental wellbeing of our kids and the work of local law enforcement to prevent crime.”

Fort Frye Local School District, Belpre City Schools, and Marietta City Schools have schools that will receive funding to help improve safety and security.

Fort Frye Local School District:

-Beverly Elementary School: $49,426

-Fort Frye High School: $50,000

-Fort Frye Middle School: $50,000

-Lowell Elementary School: $46,018

-Salem-Liberty Elementary School: $45,019

Belpre City Schools

-Belpre Elementary School: $50,000

-Belpre High School: $46,345

Marietta City Schools:

-Marietta Elementary School: $50,000

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.