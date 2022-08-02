Justice: July’s revenue surpluses ‘not slowing down’

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for July 2022 of $381.1 million were $92.4 million above estimates and 24.6% ahead of prior year receipts, according to Gov. Justice.

“I know it sounds like a broken record at this point, but now that we have this state’s economic engine going in the right direction, we have a lot of good news to report,” Gov. Justice said.

Total severance tax collections for all funds were a state record $90.7 million in July, an increase of nearly 187% over last year.

“What we did this last year was unbelievable – beyond anybody’s wildest dreams. But we’re not slowing down. We’re going to keep the ball rolling this year,” Gov. Justice said.

Severance Tax collections totaled $54.6 million, a $51.2 million increase over last year. Collections exceeded estimates by $51.6 million.

Personal Income Tax collections totaled $161.2 million. Collections exceeded estimates by nearly $14.3 million and were 13.7% ahead of prior July receipts.

Corporation Net Income Tax collections of $14.4 million were $10.4 million above estimate and 30.2% ahead of prior July receipts.

Consumer Sales Tax collections of nearly $96.3 million were $10.4 million above estimate and 7.2% ahead of prior July receipts.

Insurance Premium Tax collections exceeded the July estimate by nearly $7.5 million.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Kathy S. Eschbacher
Joel Thomas Vaughn Obit
Obituary: Vaughn, Joel Thomas
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obitaury: Hays, Tonya Rose

Latest News

Ohio special primary
Two regional candidates advance in Ohio special primary
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted sat down with community leaders and high school students to...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted sits down with leaders and high school students to discuss internships
Williamstown is getting ready for the 18th annual Relay For Life
Williamstown gets ready to celebrate their 18th Relay for Life
Kelly’s Closet looks to add more for foster and kinship care children
Kelly’s Closet looks to add more for foster and kinship care children
Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for 1,000 Ohio schools.
Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for 1,000 Ohio schools