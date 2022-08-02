Kelly’s Closet looks to add more for foster and kinship care children

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s Closet is a non-profit that gives children in foster and kinship care clothes and toiletries, like toothbrushes and deodorant.

The 100 Women Who Care in the Mid-Ohio Valley chose them to receive $6 thousand.

Now, the organization’s founder, Kelly Polinsky says this donation and publicity will help spread the word about the non-profit and what they do.

“Now they’re going to know we exist, know that we have this resource for them,” says Polinsky. “The gal that was just in here, she said, ‘Hey, I’m taking care of a child that’s not mine. We don’t get anything from the state, we don’t get anything from the parents.’ She says, ‘I didn’t know you existed. Now we can at least get some help.’ And she’s getting some back-to-school and winter items.”

The people that use it say it has been a great help.

“We don’t get other assistance,” says kinship care grandparent, Donna Daugherty. “So, Kelly’s Closet is a miracle to us.”

Getting this help can make a big difference in children’s lives.

“And some of these kids have never had new toothbrushes for example,” says Polinsky. “They’ve never had their own wash cloths, soaps, maybe deodorant. Just articles we might take for granted.”

Polinsky says the $6 thousand they got will help them get more brand-new and name-brand clothes.

“So, we’ll be able to go out and purchase these things brand new. They’ll have a choice, not a handout. And they’ll be able to wear something that’s like what the other kids at school are wearing,” says Polinsky. “They all just want to fit in and be like everybody else. A sense of normalcy and being able to get what they like, what fits their personality.”

Polinsky says that the non-profit is looking for more volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.