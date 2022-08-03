The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two new public safety blue light towers have been placed in Point Park and Quincy Park.

The towers are 24/7-- 365 one touch safety towers that will give calls to the Wood County 911 center with the simple touch of a button.

When the button is pressed the tower will record the surrounding area and immediately call the 911 center.

It was placed in these areas because of the amount of daily foot traffic.

“Those areas were selected after close examination of where they would be the most helpful and with the people that congregate at Point Park and the people that gather at Quincy Park we wanted to get 911 assistance at whatever capacity whether it be police, fire or ambulance,” Parkersburg Police Chief, Matthew Board said.

Chief Board also asks the public to use the towers in a safe and responsible manner.

If you see any trouble with the two new towers the Parkersburg Police Department asks that you call to make the problem known.

