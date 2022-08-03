Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg South Patriots

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Parkersburg South Patriots head into their second day of training camp.

After some time away from practice, the Patriots have to get reacclimated to the heat before they can wear full pads again.

Despite that, players from South looks forward to getting back on the field and preparing for this upcoming season.

Parkersburg South has 18 returning varsity members from last years team, and that is a huge factor in winning football games.

“Keep building on it, I mean we have 19 out of 22 starters coming back so that’s really good. I think we’re all confident in the season as well. So I think Just all the things put together and everybody coming back I think it will be an impressive season,” said Parkersburg South senior, Cyrus Traugh. “Oh yeah, I think the best word is probably confidence. I mean you know the guy next to you has been here before. I’d say the best word is confidence for that. Everybody knows what they’re doing, knows their assignments, it’ll be great this year”

Being able to put on pads and really work on the game of football for the first time of the season is a big deal.

“We’re definitely going to see who can take a hit and who gives hits and everything like that. And it’s going to feel good crashing some heads in even though they are our teammates,” said senior lineman, Demetrius Gearheart. “We’re going to hit, after every single practice is over we’re going to do blocking drills, we’re going to do tackling-circuits and everything like that so it’s going to be fun. We take that and put it into bigger things.”

Parkersburg South made the playoffs last year after finishing the regular season with a 5-5 record.

“We’re using our success last year and we’re just going to build off it. We think 1-0 every week so we’re just thinking about that first game and thinking about winning and being 1-0 every week. The success last year, we’re just trying to build off it,” said senior Braeden Hamilton.

