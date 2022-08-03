Local first responders celebrate ‘National Night Out’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in three years local first responders got to celebrate ‘National Night Out’.

First responders in Parkersburg and Lubeck took today to mingle with the community they serve everyday.

Parkersburg Police Chief, Matthew Board, says this is something they look forward to every year and he is happy it’s something the community feels the same about.

“We do look forward to it every year not just this event but multiple events when we get to do that. The community comes together for this, we have 400-500 people here tonight,” Board said.

For Lubeck Fire Chief, Mark Stewart, he says the feeling of the kids getting to know him by name and feel safe around him is what makes days like ‘National Night Out’ worth it.

“They see you 2-3 times a year and they recognize you and come give you a hug. It’s a pretty neat feeling,” Stewart said.

