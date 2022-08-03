Obituary: Brookover, Garland Luther

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Garland Luther Brookover, 85, of McConnelsville passed away at 4:15 am, Monday, August 1, 2022, at Highland Oaks Health Center.

He was born January 28, 1937, in Williamstown, WV, a son of Luther and Lola Brookover.  Mr. Brookover was employed at Fenton Glass in Williamstown for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Brookover, and children:  Chester Wayne Brookover of Oak Island, NC, and Karen Lynn O’Grady of Marietta, 5 stepchildren, and several grandchildren.  He is also survived by brothers Warren Brookover and Jimmy Brookover.

Preceding him in death are is parents, infant son Michael Warren Brookover, brother Thomas Brookover and sister Ellen Frazier.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Burnt Hill Cemetery.  The family will greet friends before the service at the funeral home from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

