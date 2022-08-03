Obituary: Caplinger, Terry Lee

Terry Lee Caplinger, 66, of Parkersburg, went home to be with his beloved Bonnie on Monday, August 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born November 15, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Lloyd and Frances Moore Caplinger.

Terry was a CAT operator and retired from the Parkersburg Utility Board after 26 years of service. He enjoyed art and woodworking and was a member of the American Legion.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Angela Dawn Lipscomb (Jason Doby) of Parkersburg; sister, Peggy Long (Wes) of Belpre; two brothers, William Caplinger of Parkersburg and Larry Caplinger (Jane) of Monroe, Georgia; grandchildren, Megan Seevers (Kyle Holbert), Kaitlyn Lipscomb (Danielle Skaggs) and Emily Lipscomb; three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Paxton and Kason; niece, April Riddle (Buddy); friend, Jim Sheldon (Suzanne) and several other nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Beth Freed Caplinger, daughter, Cindy S. Elder, and brother, Richard A. Caplinger.

Terry preplanned his final arrangements and in keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or service at this time. A Celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Details will be announced once finalized.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or expression of sympathy with Terry’s family.

