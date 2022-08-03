Obituary: Coffman, Betty Hill

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Aug. 3, 2022
Betty Hill Coffman, age 91, was born April 27, 1931, at Duncan, Jackson County, West Virginia to Estel Hill and Lurlean Harpold Hill. Died August 2, 2022, at Hospital in Marietta. She married Hugh on August 23, 1953, at the Meadowdale Baptist Church, Duncan, WV.

She graduated from Ripley High School in 1948, after having attended Gilmore Sandyville High School until it closed in 1946. She graduated from Glenville College in 1952 with an Elementary Education Degree. She taught in a one-room school in Jackson County until 1952. She taught 2nd grade at Walnut Township School, Ashville, Ohio 1952 - 1958. Moved to the Tunnel area in 1958 with my husband who had accepted an Ag. teacher position at the new Warren High School.  Betty substitute taught locally at Fort Frye and Warren School District.

Survivors include husband Hugh, son Roger and wife Mary, brother Ronald Hill of Chester, Maryland. Grandchildren Tonya, Nathan, and Amy, Jon, Solomon, and Mitchell.  Great grandchildren Jillian, Lily, and McKenzie.  Great, great granddaughter Ella Grace.

Betty was a member of Tunnel United Methodist Church. She served as President of the Delta Kappa Gamma teacher society. She was a member of Washington Co. Retired Teacher association.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Tunnel United Methodist Church 65 Coffman Road, Marietta, Ohio (behind Warren Twp. Fire Department). Visitation is 1 hour before. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Rescue Squad Fund at Warren Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, 17305 State Route 550, Marietta, Ohio.

