Obituary: Cunningham Sr., Quentin Blaine

Quentin Blaine Cunningham Sr. Obit
Quentin Blaine Cunningham Sr. Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quentin Blaine Cunningham Sr., 79, of Harrisville, WV, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Marietta, OH.

He was born August 1, 1943, in Harrisville, WV the son of the late Leonard and Loretta (Sager) Cunningham.

He worked for Haught’s Drilling in Smithville, WV; the State Road in Harrisville, WV; Imperial Furniture in Harrisville, WV; and retired from Troy Mills with 37 years of service. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. He loved going to auctions and estate sales. Dad dearly loved his dogs: Patches, Baby, and Lil’ Britches.

Quentin is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patty Cunningham; children, Linda Lowther (Bo), Brenda Jewell (Jake), Pam Myers (Gary), Q. Blaine Cunningham Jr., Steve Cunningham (Brenda), Joseph “Tommy” Cunningham; grandchildren, Tracey Marshall, Peyton Lowther, Autumn Bailey, Andrew Jewell (Megan), Derek Myers, Allyson Auville (Justin), Amber Cunningham, Taylor Lantz, and Aislynn, Sylas, Sinaya, and Surray Cunningham; great grandchildren, William and Dylan Fischer, Logan and Jacob Compton, Briar Bailey, Cameron, and Brennah Hinzman, Bentley Myers, Kinsley Auville, Hunter and Jaxson Wolfe, Lucian Parker, Riot and Axel Fry, Asher Lantz, Bryan, and Carter Foster, and a great granddaughter due in October; siblings, Waitman Sager (Florence), of OH, Marvin Cunningham of Hazelgreen, WV, Ronald Cunningham (Charlotte) of OH, Carol Gribble (Rodger) of Harrisville, WV, Ruth Howell (Mike) of Harrisville, WV, Helen Ford (Roger) of Grantsville, WV; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Tyler Cunningham, sisters, Opal Clevenger and Gwendolyn Jones, and brother-in-law, Raymond Clevenger.

Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-8 pm Friday, and 9-11 am Saturday.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Multi-structure fire on Core Road ruled arson; suspect arrested
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Public safety blue light towers
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

Latest News

Alice Maxine Wharton Obit
Obituary: Wharton, Alice Maxine (Currey)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Coffman, Betty Hill
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie
Kitty Rae Ray Obit
Obituary: Ray, Kitty Rae