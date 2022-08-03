Obituary: Cunningham Sr., Quentin Blaine

Quentin Blaine Cunningham Sr., 79, of Harrisville, WV, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, in Marietta, OH.

He was born August 1, 1943, in Harrisville, WV the son of the late Leonard and Loretta (Sager) Cunningham.

He worked for Haught’s Drilling in Smithville, WV; the State Road in Harrisville, WV; Imperial Furniture in Harrisville, WV; and retired from Troy Mills with 37 years of service. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. He loved going to auctions and estate sales. Dad dearly loved his dogs: Patches, Baby, and Lil’ Britches.

Quentin is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patty Cunningham; children, Linda Lowther (Bo), Brenda Jewell (Jake), Pam Myers (Gary), Q. Blaine Cunningham Jr., Steve Cunningham (Brenda), Joseph “Tommy” Cunningham; grandchildren, Tracey Marshall, Peyton Lowther, Autumn Bailey, Andrew Jewell (Megan), Derek Myers, Allyson Auville (Justin), Amber Cunningham, Taylor Lantz, and Aislynn, Sylas, Sinaya, and Surray Cunningham; great grandchildren, William and Dylan Fischer, Logan and Jacob Compton, Briar Bailey, Cameron, and Brennah Hinzman, Bentley Myers, Kinsley Auville, Hunter and Jaxson Wolfe, Lucian Parker, Riot and Axel Fry, Asher Lantz, Bryan, and Carter Foster, and a great granddaughter due in October; siblings, Waitman Sager (Florence), of OH, Marvin Cunningham of Hazelgreen, WV, Ronald Cunningham (Charlotte) of OH, Carol Gribble (Rodger) of Harrisville, WV, Ruth Howell (Mike) of Harrisville, WV, Helen Ford (Roger) of Grantsville, WV; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Tyler Cunningham, sisters, Opal Clevenger and Gwendolyn Jones, and brother-in-law, Raymond Clevenger.

Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4-8 pm Friday, and 9-11 am Saturday.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

