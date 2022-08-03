Obituary: Ray, Kitty Rae

Kitty Rae Ray, 75, of Harrisville, WV departed this life Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

Kitty was born October 1, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Frederick and Avalene Gwendolyn (Reeves) Poole.

Kitty graduated from Harrisville High School with the class of 1964. She worked as a beautician for many years. Kitty was a long-time member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. She loved animals and was the Founder and Charter Member of the Ritchie County Humane Society. Kitty also enjoyed crafting, sewing, genealogy, traveling to the Amish country with her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Noel Ray; son, Thomas Michael Ray (Rebecca) of Harrisville, WV; and granddaughters, Micah Ray and Monica Ray.

A graveside service will take place at 1 pm, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Nichols officiating. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

