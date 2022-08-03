Obituary: Ray, Kitty Rae

Kitty Rae Ray Obit
Kitty Rae Ray Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kitty Rae Ray, 75, of Harrisville, WV departed this life Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

Kitty was born October 1, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Frederick and Avalene Gwendolyn (Reeves) Poole.

Kitty graduated from Harrisville High School with the class of 1964. She worked as a beautician for many years. Kitty was a long-time member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. She loved animals and was the Founder and Charter Member of the Ritchie County Humane Society. Kitty also enjoyed crafting, sewing, genealogy, traveling to the Amish country with her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Noel Ray; son, Thomas Michael Ray (Rebecca) of Harrisville, WV; and granddaughters, Micah Ray and Monica Ray.

A graveside service will take place at 1 pm, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Nichols officiating. Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Kathy S. Eschbacher
Public safety blue light towers
The City of Parkersburg installs new public safety blue light towers
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
Former special education teacher sentenced to 10 years in elementary school battery case

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Heinselman, Elsie
Terry Lee Caplinger Obit
Obituary: Caplinger, Terry Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Brookover, Garland Luther
Lawrence “Jeffy” Franklin Dawson, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Dawson, Sr., Lawrence “Jeffy” Franklin