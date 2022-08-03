Obituary: Wharton, Alice Maxine (Currey)

Alice Maxine (Currey) Wharton, 98 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 2, 2022. She had been staying with her son and daughter-in-law, Alvin and Jennifer Wharton of Vienna, WV, where she was receiving the best care. Alice was a wonderful Christian lady, mother, and grandmother and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Alice was born on February 10, 1924. She grew up in a log home on a 300-acre farm on Horner Run, which is just off Turkey Fork Rd. (Rt. 7) in Jackson County. During WWII she met and married Alfred Thomas Wharton. Alice was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ, also having attended 36th Street and Camden Avenue Churches of Christ. She loved reading her Bible and other books and working on crossword puzzles. Alice was always ready for a Scrabble game with her children or grandchildren; in fact, some of the grandchildren say they learned how to spell while playing the game with her. She enjoyed gardening and throughout her life took pride in canning and preserving the vegetables she grew. Alice loved sewing, various types of needlework, crocheting, and quilting. But most of all she loved family and tried to keep in touch by phone and sending cards and letters to her aunts, uncles, cousins, and their children who lived out of town. She was retired from the Wood County School system where she worked as a school cook, mostly at Fairplains Grade School.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Finley Perry Curry and Fransanna (Kittle) Currey; three sisters, Anita Pursley of Ohio, Aulene Frederick of Parkersburg, and Selma Currey of Parkersburg; a brother, Dale Currey of Jackson County; her husband, Alfred T. Wharton; and grandchild, Dawn (Groves) Herrick of Pennsylvania.

She is survived by a step-daughter, Sonja Lee (Wharton) Kokosky of Parkersburg; a daughter, Anita L. (Troy) Miller Jr. of Vienna; four sons, Anthony T. (Phyllis) Wharton of Washington, WV, Alvin L. (Jennifer) Wharton of Vienna, Andy Dean (Shelly) Wharton of Hickory, NC and Adam D. (Ronita) Wharton of Beckley, WV; 15 grandchildren, Crystal Walters, Angela Miller, Trina Poling, Derran Winans, Brenda Lemar, Dianna Hively, Kristin Wharton, Brandon Wharton, Matthew Wharton, Justin Thomas Wharton, Tyler Wharton, Braden Wharton, Kaya Wharton, Cyndal Wharton, and Justin Wharton; 14 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Per Alice’s request, there will be no visitation or service. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Wharton family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Parkersburg Humane Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.