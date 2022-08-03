Olympic medalist facing criminal charges after disorderly conduct incident, police say

Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.
Oshae Jones is facing three criminal charges after an incident in Toledo on July 31.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Shaun Hegarty and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – An Olympic bronze medalist boxer from Toledo, Ohio, is facing three criminal charges after an incident Sunday morning.

According to a police affidavit obtained by WTVG, Oshae Jones was part of a large scene of people “participating in a course of disorderly conduct.”

Officers with the Toledo Police Department said Jones failed to obey their orders to leave the area and began resisting arrest by pulling away from officers as they were trying to handcuff her.

The boxer pleaded not guilty to charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse Monday in Toledo Municipal Court. She is due back in court later this month.

Jones won a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer fire reported on School Street
UPDATE: Two trailer homes on School Street are a total loss
Structure fire in Belpre
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed in house fire on Calder Ridge Road
Kathy S. Eschbacher Miller Obit
Obituary: Miller, Kathy S. Eschbacher
Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for 1,000 Ohio schools.
Gov. DeWine announces safety and security support for 1,000 Ohio schools
Lawrence “Jeffy” Franklin Dawson, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Dawson, Sr., Lawrence “Jeffy” Franklin

Latest News

The sports world has lost a man who provided the details for decades' worth of legendary...
Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Dodgers, has died
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months
Webb’s observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is in a very transitory stage and will...
Webb telescope captures photo of ‘Cartwheel’ Galaxy
Taco Bell is permanently bringing Mexican Pizza back to menus in September.
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is coming back for good