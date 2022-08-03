Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Police are investigating a drive by shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening on the 2500 block of 21st avenue...

According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about several gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into an apartment.

The vehicle then drove off.

Upon arrival officers noted the gunshots appeared to target that specific apartment which was occupied at the time.

Some neighboring houses we also struck by the gun fire.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Brown at 304 - 424 - 1070 or call the non-emergent dispatch number at 304-485-8501.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Officials believe the general public is not in danger.

